Woman, newborn die after drunk doctor performs C-section in India

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old woman and her newborn daughter died after a doctor in India performed a Caesarean section delivery while drunk, Indian media reported on Wednesday (Nov 28).

According to reports, Kamini Chachi was brought to the government hospital in Botad, Gujarat state, on Monday night with labour pains.

Dr Paresh Lakhani - a senior doctor who had been working at Sonavala Hospital for 15 years - performed a C-section, but the baby died at birth, while the mother had bled profusely, The Times of India reported.

The family decided to shift the woman to a private hospital, but she died on the way, the report said.

Her relatives alleged that the doctor was drunk and informed the police. Police said a breathalyser test confirmed that Lakhani was intoxicated.

"The police found that the doctor was drunk while on duty. He was first booked under the Prohibition Act and was arrested. His blood sample was sent for testing," Botad Superintendent of Police Harshad Mehta told India Today.

The police have requested a postmortem to determine if the deaths were due to medical negligence.

"As per Supreme Court guidelines, only a committee headed by a civil surgeon can determine negligence charges. If the report is positive, we will book him," he added.