Workers protest Indonesia's labour law in May Day rallies

JAKARTA: Workers in Indonesia marked international labour day on Saturday (May 1) with significantly less attended marches due to COVID-19 restrictions but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare.

About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions.

However, most rallies are held outside factories or company compounds with strict health protocols, Iqbal said.

Authorities in the capital, Jakarta, the epicenter of the national epidemic, have warned labor groups to adhere to social distancing and other measures, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Jakarta Police spokesperson Yusri Yunus.

“We will strictly take action against those who violate health protocols during the May Day mass rally,” Yunus said, adding that more than 6,300 police personnel have been deployed to secure the capital.

Indonesian workers stand spaced apart as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak, while holding mock sword and scales to symbolise justice during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Enraged over the new Job Creation Law, several hundred workers gathered near the national monument, waving colourful flags of labour groups and banners with demands. Others laid tomb effigies on the street to symbolise their hopeless and uncertain future under the new law.

“The Job Creation Law has incredibly buried our hope of a better future,” said Riden Hatam Aziz, one of the organisers.

They later marched to the Constitutional Court and near the presidential palace compound to demand the repeal of the legislation.

The demonstrators say the law will hurt workers by reducing severance pay, removing restrictions on manual labour by foreign workers, increasing the use of outsourcing, and converting monthly salaries to hourly wages.

President Joko Widodo signed the law in November despite days of protests in many Indonesian cities that turned violent weeks earlier.

Indonesian workers shout slogan during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

The act amended 77 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by Widodo’s administration to attract more investment.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions and dozens of other organisations have filed a legal challenge against the Job Creation Law with the Constitutional Court.

“The difficult situation could lead to more strikes and protests this year,” Iqbal said.

Television reports showed hundreds of workers rallying in several other cities, including Makassar. They shouted demands for a raise in minimum wage and relaxed outsourcing rules.