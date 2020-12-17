World Bank approves US$900 million funding for two Philippine projects

MANILA: The World Bank said on Thursday (Dec 17) its board had approved two projects worth US$900 million to support the Philippines' efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, improve competitiveness, and build resilience against shocks and natural disasters.

The first is a US$600 million Promoting Competitiveness and Enhancing Resilience to Natural Disasters Development Policy Loan, which will support reforms to improve digital infrastructure, including a national ID project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second is US$300 million funding for projects involving basic social services such as COVID-19 isolation facilities, improvements in water and sanitation, and construction of health stations, the bank said in a statement.

The World Bank Group is making available up to US$160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021 to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This includes US$12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, it said.

The lender expects the Philippines, which before the pandemic was one of Asia's fastest growing economies, to post a deeper-than-expected contraction of 8.1 per cent this year due to the lockdowns and devastating typhoons.