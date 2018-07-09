World offers support for Thai cave boys as evacuation continues
CHIANG RAI: The mission to rescue the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand continued on Monday (Jul 9) as people around the world, ranging from Chilean miners to school children, continued to show their support.
Local and foreign divers are currently evacuating the boys and their coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave complex, where they have been trapped since Jun 23.
London’s Angel Tube Station posted a message of support for the "Wild Boars" football team and their 25-year-old coach. The first divers to make contact with the trapped group were volunteers from Britain.
Children as young as the trapped boys have also been writing messages of support.
Even youngsters from Yemen - which is embroiled in a brutal civil war that has seen about 10,000 people killed since 2015, many of them children - have expressed their hope that the Thai children will be rescued safely.
Others on social media have shared artwork and cartoons supporting the trapped group and the rescuers working to save them.
And with the World Cup going on in Russia, some Twitter users remarked that the world has perhaps found the one football team they can all root for.
Others said the boys deserved the World Cup trophy for their bravery after spending two weeks trapped in darkness underground.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino and football stars ranging from Brazil legend Ronaldo to England's John Stones also gave messages of support.
And rather than offering messages of support, American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a team of engineers to help in the rescue effort, while presenting various ideas to free the remaining trapped boys