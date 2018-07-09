World offers support for Thai cave boys as evacuation continues

CHIANG RAI: The mission to rescue the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a cave in Thailand continued on Monday (Jul 9) as people around the world, ranging from Chilean miners to school children, continued to show their support.



Local and foreign divers are currently evacuating the boys and their coach from the flooded Tham Luang cave complex, where they have been trapped since Jun 23.

Advertisement

London’s Angel Tube Station posted a message of support for the "Wild Boars" football team and their 25-year-old coach. The first divers to make contact with the trapped group were volunteers from Britain.

Support for Thai cave rescue mission, now in its second day, spotted inside #London’s Angel tube station #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/zoW01U326A — Sally Mairs (@ssmairs) July 9, 2018

Children as young as the trapped boys have also been writing messages of support.

#ThaiCaveRescue ‘wild boars ‘ stay strong ! Message from Vivaan -11year old who with his sister is praying for all of you. pic.twitter.com/u27cS3XVBP — Panchami N Bhardwaj (@PanchamiNB) July 9, 2018

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even youngsters from Yemen - which is embroiled in a brutal civil war that has seen about 10,000 people killed since 2015, many of them children - have expressed their hope that the Thai children will be rescued safely.



Days earlier, told son about #ThaiCaveRescue and he's been asking for updates. Today is his birthday. He wanted me to send the Thai kids a pic of him & friends holding a photo print of 12 and Arabic: "قلوبنا معكم" (our hearts are with you) from #Yemen

Praying ALL 12 see it soon. pic.twitter.com/XDvHuviUnQ — Hisham Al-Omeisy (@omeisy) July 8, 2018





Others on social media have shared artwork and cartoons supporting the trapped group and the rescuers working to save them.

Every fiber of my heart is rooting for the divers, remaining 8 young soccer players and coach in Thailand!! Thanking God for the rescue of the four!! 🙏🏿❤️ #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/THto0VzNIv — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 8, 2018

Not all superheroes wear capes; some wear scuba tanks..🏊 #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/3mFcPTRTeR — kRiShNa sAî 🇮🇳 (@krishnasaibl) July 8, 2018

And with the World Cup going on in Russia, some Twitter users remarked that the world has perhaps found the one football team they can all root for.

The only football team I am rooting for today 🙏 #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/Iz6oMSsoX1 — Cindy (@Cindytravis00) July 9, 2018

Others said the boys deserved the World Cup trophy for their bravery after spending two weeks trapped in darkness underground.



Love this cartoon, made me feel really emotional and perfectly captures the moment... ❤️😰#ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/HDtYAJB39j — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) July 8, 2018

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and football stars ranging from Brazil legend Ronaldo to England's John Stones also gave messages of support.



And rather than offering messages of support, American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a team of engineers to help in the rescue effort, while presenting various ideas to free the remaining trapped boys