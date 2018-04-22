World's oldest person, Nabi Tajima, dies at 117: Official

TOKYO: The world's oldest person, 117-year-old Japanese woman Nabi Tajima, died on Saturday (Apr 21), according to reports citing a Japanese official from her hometown of Kikai.



The great-great-great grandmother was hospitalised since January, the reports added.

According to the US-based Gerontology Research Group, another Japanese woman, Chiyo Yoshida, is now the world's oldest person in its records at 116.



Tajima was handed the title of oldest living person by Guinness World Records after Violet Brown from Jamaica died in July 2017, aged 117.

The Japanese was born on Aug 4, 1900, and reportedly had more than 160 descendants.



Earlier this month, Masazo Nonaka from Japan was recognised as the world's oldest man at 112.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan, known for the longevity of its people, has been home to several oldest title holders, including Jiroemon Kimura, who died in June 2013 at the age of 116.

There are around 68,000 people aged 100 or older in the country, the government said last year.

