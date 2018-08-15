Worst flood in a century kills 43 in India's Kerala, more rain due

KOCHI: The death toll from the worst floods in nearly a century in the Indian tourist state of Kerala rose to 43 on Wednesday (Aug 15) as rising water stranded tens of thousands of people and forced the closure of one of its main airports.

The five latest fatalities from the rain that began a week ago came when authorities in the southern state were forced to release water from 35 dangerously full dams, sending a surge into its main river.



Advertisement

Hundreds of villages have been flooded and the military has been called in to help with rescues.

More than 10,000km of roads and hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged across the state, officials said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office announced on Twitter that Kochi International Airport - the main gateway to the region - would be closed until Saturday "due to heavy rains and resultant flooding."

A Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official told AFP that the death toll was expected to rise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A heavy rainfall "red-alert" has been issued across much of the state, which is home to around 33 million people, the official added.

"Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc," Vijayan said earlier this week. "The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation."

A senior official with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, said the seasonal rains have killed more than 200 people in the state since May and displaced many.

The state last saw such devastating flooding in 1924.

Famous for its coastline and picturesque backwaters, Kerala has become a major destination for domestic and international tourists.

The US embassy last week advised Americans to avoid Kerala, which drew more than one million foreign tourists last year, according to official data.