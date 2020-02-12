Cruise ship stranded by COVID-19 fears to dock in Cambodia

BANGKOK: Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The MS Westerdam, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew on board, will dock at the Cambodian sea port of Sihanoukville on Thursday, the company said.

The ship - which says it has no sick passengers - has been turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines.

Passengers on board the ship have been subjected to regular health checks, according to ship operator Holland America, a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp.



Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, with 3,700 passengers and crew onboard, is quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 175 cases of COVID-19 detected on the Carnival Corp-owned vessel.



