Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors from mainland China

HONG KONG: All visitors from mainland China to Hong Kong will be quarantined for 14 days, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Lam told reporters at a press conference that the Hong Kong government will allocate HK$10 billion (US$1.29 billion) to fight the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400.



Two cruise terminals in Hong Kong will also be closed, she added.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

