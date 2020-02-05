Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong to quarantine all arrivals from mainland China

HONG KONG: Anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China from Saturday (Feb 8) will face a mandatory two-week quarantine, the city's leader announced on Wednesday.

Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in the central Hubei province.



Advertisement

Advertisement

She gave no details about how the quarantine would be implemented but said updates would be released in the coming days.

"The measure is harsh. But I believe after we say all arrivals have to be quarantined for 14 days from Feb 8, the number of arrivals will reduce," Lam said.



There have been 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Hong Kong, with one death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lam told reporters at a press conference that the Hong Kong government would also allocate HK$10 billion (US$1.29 billion) to fight the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400.



Two cruise terminals in Hong Kong will be closed, she added.



Lam said on Monday that Hong Kong would suspend 10 out of 13 border crossings with mainland China. The crossings that remain open are the city's airport, the Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Shenzhen Bay joint checkpoint.

Some medical staff have been on strike for the past three days, demanding a full border closure.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

