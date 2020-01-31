Wuhan coronavirus: 123 Chinese citizens flown home from Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: More than 120 Chinese citizens from Hubei flew home from Malaysia on Friday (Jan 31).



The Xiamen Airlines chartered flight departed from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) at 6.30pm, as part of an initiative by the Chinese government after all flights from Wuhan were cancelled following the deadly spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.



President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association Dr Oh Ei Sun said that he has been informed that the group of 123 tourists were in Kota Kinabalu since Jan 23.



"They could not go back to China after the temporary cancellation of all flights from this country to Wuhan prior to this and all flights to China from KKIA since yesterday following the virus infection," he told Bernama, speaking at KKIA.



He said the association was unaware of the number of tourists from China who were still in the state, but was prepared to give the aid needed to fly them home.

China had sent two planes to Malaysia and Thailand on Friday to bring "stranded" Hubei province residents back to the virus-stricken city of Wuhan, it was reported earlier on Friday.

Besides those in Kota Kinabalu, Chinese nationals from Bangkok were also set to return home.

There were 10 weekly flights that flew direct from Wuhan to Kota Kinabalu. Seven of them are managed by AirAsia and three by Malindo Air.



