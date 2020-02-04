Malaysia confirms first citizen case of novel coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 4) confirmed the country's first citizen case of novel coronavirus.

The patient, a 41-year-old man - is in stable condition and is under treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

The man's immediate family will also be put under "home surveillance" for 14 days, he added.

There have been two more cases of coronavirus infections in Malaysia, bringing the total to 10 so far, he added.

Dr Dzulkefly said another 20 suspected cases were currently waiting for further test results.



Malaysia previously reported a total of eight coronavirus cases as of Jan 30. All those involved are Chinese nationals.

The country's first three cases of the infection are relatives of a 66-year-old man who was confirmed by Singaporean health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.

The three Chinese nationals had been quarantined in a hotel in Johor Bahru before they were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

