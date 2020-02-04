Malaysian infected with novel coronavirus after travelling to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 4) confirmed the country's first citizen case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 10.

Health authorities said the 41-year-old Malaysian had travelled to Singapore for a meeting last month with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

The man started showing symptoms on Jan 29, nearly a week after he returned to Malaysia.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the man is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The man's immediate family will also be put under "home surveillance" for 14 days, he added.

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said lab results on Feb 3 confirmed that the Malaysian, along with a 63-year-old man from Wuhan who had been under observation, had contracted the virus.

Another 20 suspected cases are currently awaiting further test results, he added.

Malaysia previously reported a total of eight coronavirus cases as of Jan 30, all of whom were Chinese nationals.

The country's first three cases of the infection are relatives of a 66-year-old man who was confirmed by Singaporean health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.

The three Chinese nationals had been quarantined in a hotel in Johor Bahru before they were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

