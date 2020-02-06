First locally transmitted case of novel coronavirus in Malaysia, total cases rise to 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia confirmed on Thursday (Feb 6) its first locally transmitted case of the novel coronavirus, with the patient being the sister of the Malaysian man who attended a conference in Singapore and later tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, a Chinese female tourist from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, was also tested positive on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 14, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Elaborating on the case of the Malaysian woman, Dr Dzukefly said the 40-year-old had direct contact with her brother while they were celebrating Chinese New Year at their hometown on Jan 23.

“She started having fever and sore throat on Feb 1, and started coughing on Feb 4. She received treatment at a private clinic.

“After her brother was confirmed to have the coronavirus, she was tracked down by the Kuala Muda health authorities (in Kedah state). Samples were taken from her and her family members, and she was tested positive on Feb 5,” he said.

She is now being treated at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar, and is in stable condition.

Her other family members – husband and two teenage children – tested negative, the minister said.



"Her brother is considered the first Malaysian imported case, while she is the first Malaysian transmitted, local case," Dr Dzulkefly said.



As for the case of the Chinese tourist, Dr Dzukefly said she arrived in Malaysia on Jan 25 together with her mother and three friends.

The woman, 37, received treatment for mild fever on Feb 1 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and was placed under home surveillance.

When she was found to be still showing the symptoms, she was referred to the hospital again to be warded for treatment and further investigation on Wednesday. She tested positive on the same day and is now being treated in an isolated ward.

Separately, a Canadian national who was sent by a hazmat team from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre to the hospital, tested negative for the coronavirus, Dr Dzulkefly said.



