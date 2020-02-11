Malaysian Health Minister announces joint working committee with Singapore to tackle novel coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR: The health ministries of Malaysia and Singapore will form a joint working committee headed by the respective deputy ministers to manage the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 11) that the decision to set up the committee was made during a conference call involving senior officials from both countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The committee aims to consolidate various cross-border efforts, he said.

The two-way cooperation will focus on sharing information on public health, medicine and research to ensure that the outbreak is handled efficiently.

Malaysia and Singapore will also scrutinise cross-border case screening and management, the minister said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, both sides will coordinate on the use of antiviral drugs for patients who have been tested positive, he said.

He explained that the first meeting would be held once both deputy ministers find a mutually acceptable time.

When asked why Malaysia had decided to embark on such a bilateral initiative at this juncture, he said the committee was important as both countries are close to one another.

File photo of a general view of the Causeway from Singapore to Johor Bahru. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

"We have got a historical relationship, we have got a good bilateral relationship ... We share the same causeway, there are hundreds of people travelling across each day for reasons of family, business and leisure, so all the more why we should strengthen and enhance our cooperation managing this coronavirus outbreak," he said.



On Tuesday, the minister said there were no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Malaysia, which means the total number of cases remained at 18.

Of the total, 12 are Chinese nationals and six are Malaysian citizens. At least seven cases in Malaysia are said to have travelled to Singapore.



Three patients, all of whom are Chinese nationals, have been discharged.

