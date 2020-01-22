Wuhan virus: Number of cases soars past 400 in China, death toll rises to 9

BEIJING: The number of deaths from a new SARS-like virus has climbed to nine as of the end of Tuesday (Jan 21), an official from China's national health commission said in an update on Wednesday.

There are a total of 440 confirmed cases in 13 provinces across the country, said the commission's deputy head Li Bin, while more than 2,000 cases of close contact have also been detected.

Airports around the world have tightened screening of travellers from China as officials confirmed the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans.

Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have all confirmed cases of the disease.



This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.