Four-year-old coronavirus patient in Malaysia discharged from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: A girl in Malaysia has recovered from the novel coronavirus infection and will be allowed to return home to China, a Malaysian health official said in a statement late on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The four-year-old is the first in the country to have recovered after becoming infected with the coronavirus. There are currently 10 confirmed cases in Malaysia.

Malaysia Health Ministry's director general Noor Hisham Abdullah said detection tests were repeated twice and the results came back negative.

"She is now is good health and has been allowed to return home," he said.

The girl and her family will return to China with a health certificate issued by the hospital, chief of press at the Chinese embassy Tang Tang told reporters by text message.

The child was diagnosed last week and treated in an isolation ward at a hospital in Langkawi, a popular island holiday destination.



Malaysia on Tuesday confirmed the country's first citizen case of the novel coronavirus.

Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the man from Selangor is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.



Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday said the Malaysian national was in Singapore from Jan 16 to Jan 23 for a business meeting at the Grand Hyatt Hotel that involved Chinese nationals.

After his return to Malaysia, the 42-year-old man developed symptoms and was subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Feb 3.

Singapore's health ministry said it has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify the individuals who had close contact with the cases.

The man started showing symptoms on Jan 29, nearly a week after he returned to Malaysia, according to Malaysian authorities.

The man's immediate family will also be put under "home surveillance" for 14 days, Dr Dzulkefly added.

