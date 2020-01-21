China confirms 291 cases of Wuhan pneumonia

BEIJING: China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Monday (Jan 20), state media reported.

There are now 270 confirmed cases in Hubei province, home to the central city of Wuhan, where the majority of the patients have been.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other cases have been found in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province.

Earlier, authorities in China had said that 15 medical staff had been infected and a fourth person had died.

There were also two cases identified in Thailand, one in Japan and one in South Korea, and health authorities around the world have begun to step up screening of travellers arriving from China.



Chinese authorities had also confirmed for the first time that the virus could spread through human contact.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Information about newly reported infections suggest there may now be sustained human to human transmission," WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai said in an email statement.



The virus can cause pneumonia, with symptoms including fever and difficulty in breathing. As those symptoms are similar to many other respiratory diseases, extra screening is needed.

