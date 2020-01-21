Wuhan authorities report fourth death from coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING: A fourth person has died from an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in Wuhan, local health authorities said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The victim, an 89-year-old man, is the latest casualty of a new SARS-like virus that has spread across China and reached at least three other countries in Asia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man fell ill on Jan 13 and was admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties five days later, according to a statement by Wuhan authorities. He died the next day.

BREAKING: Wuhan health authorities are reporting the fourth death in the coronavirus outbreak. Victim is a 89-year-old man pic.twitter.com/CFsFqY7GWs — Olivia Siong (@OliviaSiongCNA) January 20, 2020

There are currently 169 people being treated in hospital in Wuhan, added the authorities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

News of the fourth death came after a Beijing government expert on Monday said that the virus is contagious between humans.

Scientists have scrambled to determine the mode of transmission, with a seafood market in Wuhan believed to be the centre of the outbreak.

But Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at the National Health Commission who helped expose the scale of the SARS outbreak, said patients could contract the new virus without having visited the city.

"Currently, it can be said it is affirmative that there is the phenomenon of human-to-human transmission," he said in an interview with CCTV.

More than 200 people have been diagnosed with the disease, which was first discovered in the city of Wuhan.

The disease has since spread beyond Wuhan to other Chinese cities, with Beijing and Shanghai confirming their first cases on Monday while more than a dozen others emerged in southern Guangdong province.

It has also spread outside of China, with cases confirmed in Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

The World Health Organization panel will meet in Geneva on Wednesday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern" - a rare designation only used for the gravest epidemics.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.