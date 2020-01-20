South Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor

South Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor

Incheon international airport
South Korea's Korean Air planes and foreign airplanes sit on the tarmac at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-Je)
(Updated: )

SEOUL: South Korea reported on Monday (Jan 20) its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus that has broken out in China, South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The patient is a 35-year-old Chinese woman who flew from Wuhan, China to Incheon international airport on Sunday. She was isolated upon entry into the country due to symptoms such as high fever, KCDC said in a statement.

An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said on Monday, as the number of patients tripled and a third person died, stoking concerns about the containment of the virus

