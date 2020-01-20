China confirms 139 new cases of pneumonia, virus spreads to Beijing and Guangdong

BEIJING: China on Monday (Jan 20) reported 139 new cases of pneumonia over the weekend, caused by the outbreak of a new coronavirus strain that medical experts are still struggling to understand.

Officials also confirmed the virus had been detected in Beijing and Guangdong province, marking the first instances of the illness spreading beyond Wuhan, the city where the cases were first discovered.

Beijing's Daxing health commission confirmed two new cases, while Guangdong province's health commission confirmed one case,

​​​​​​​

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement that 136 cases of coronavirus emerged in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

A third death related to the outbreak was also reported on Monday.

China, the World Health Organization and authorities across the globe are stepping up efforts to contain the virus, which initially emerged in Wuhan in late December as a wave of pneumonia patients.

Three cases have been confirmed abroad - two in Thailand and one in Japan - involving people from Wuhan who recently visited the city.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.