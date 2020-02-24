Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan revokes announcement easing lockdown

A worker wearing a protective suit gestures to a driver outside a tumour hospital newly designated to treat COVID-19 patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Feb 15, 2020. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)
SHANGHAI: An announcement that the Chinese city of Wuhan would relax some of its travel restrictions and allow some people to leave was made without authorisation and has been revoked, the local government said on Monday (Feb 24). 

The city at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has already killed more than 2,500 people said it would continue to impose strict controls over its borders in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

It said it had reprimanded the people responsible for the earlier announcement that healthy people would be allowed to leave if they had vital business. 

Source: Reuters

