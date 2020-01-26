Beijing to postpone reopening of city's kindergartens, schools, universities: State media

SHANGHAI: China's capital Beijing will delay reopening the city's kindergartens, schools and universities, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said on its official page on the microblogging website Weibo on Sunday (Jan 26).

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to CNR. Schools are currently closed for the Chinese New Year holiday.

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, CNR reported.



At least 56 people have died from the SARS-like virus in China with nearly 2,000 people infected, the country's authorities said earlier on Sunday.



The virus, which affects the respiratory system, was first reported in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province. It caused global concern due to its similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds in mainland China and Hong Kong from 2002 to 2003.



President Xi Jinping warned on Saturday that China faced a "grave situation" as authorities raced to contain the respiratory illness that has caused the widespread abandonment of Chinese New Year celebrations nationwide and overwhelmed health facilities in Hubei province.



The virus, believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France, the US and Canada.

