China decries travel, visa measures taken against WHO advice on coronavirus

GENEVA: China on Monday (Feb 3) decried some countries for denying entry to people from Hubei province, at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and cancelling of flights, as going against WHO recommendations not to take unnecessary or excessive measures.

In a speech to the World Health Organization's Executive Board, which opened a six-day session in Geneva, China's delegate said the international community needed to treat the new virus outbreak objectively, fairly, and not "deliberately create panic" among the general public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chinese government will continue take a "responsible attitude" toward its people's health, rigorously implement control measures and work to halt further spread of virus, he said. It would continue to share information with the WHO, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan "as always", he added.