Malaysia suspends immigration visas for visitors from Hubei amid spread of Wuhan virus

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia government has temporarily suspended granting of visas for all residents from China's Hubei province, including its capital Wuhan, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press statement on Monday (Jan 27).



The statement said that all immigration privileges such as entry without visa, visa on arrival, e-visa and manual visa will be temporarily suspended for Chinese nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province.



The statement added that the decision, which will be implemented with immediate effect, was made taking into consideration recent developments on the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.



The statement added that the immigration privileges will resume once "the situation has returned to normal".



The Malaysia government added that it will coordinate the implementation of this decision with the China government.



Malaysia has seen four confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus. All four individuals are from Wuhan, China.





Various authorities around Asia have also implemented stricter border controls in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, which has claimed 81 lives and infected more than 2,700 people. Half of those who have contracted the virus are in Hubei.

On Monday, Macau said it will deny entry to visitors from Hubei or those who visited the province 14 days prior to arrival unless they can provide documentation showing they are not infected with the virus.

This comes after Hong Kong authorities barred residents of Hubei from entering the city.​​​​​​​

