Another city near Wuhan virus epicentre halts public transport

BEIJING: A seventh city near the epicentre of China's virus outbreak halted public transport on Friday (Jan 24) and closed its river bridge as the country escalates efforts to contain the disease.

Huangshi city in Hubei province announced that the transport routes and a ferry terminal would close at 10am local time.

China confirmed 830 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan 23, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 25, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The body said authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected cases of the virus.



The virus, which started in Wuhan city in Hubei province, has since spread to other major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Cases have been confirmed in Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called the outbreak "an emergency in China" but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan.

It has created alarm because there are a number of unknowns surrounding it. It is too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

There is no vaccine for the virus, which can spread through respiratory transmission. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing and coughing.





