Wuhan virus: Chinese parents who refused quarantine of toddler in Johor stopped at Senai airport

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Chinese nationals who took their toddler, suspected to have been infected with the Wuhan virus, out of a public hospital in Johor to avoid quarantine, were detained at Senai International Airport, near Kulai on Saturday night (Jan 25).

Johor police chief Kamarudin Md Din said they were detained at about 9.20pm, while they were about to board a flight to China.

He said they were later referred to a hospital for further examination.

Yesterday, a copy of the police report filed by a doctor from a public hospital about the Chinese nationals who dodged quarantine on their two-year-old child went viral on social media.



Based on the police report, the toddler who had flu-like symptoms, was advised to be put under quarantine at the hospital.



Earlier reports by Malaysian media said the three had left the Sultanah Aminah Hospital where they had been quarantined.

The two-year-old patient who was referred to the hospital by a private hospital for flu-like symptoms, according to The Star.

The report added that a doctor had told the parents that the child had to be sent for quarantine at Hospital Permai and for further examination but the parents refused as they had to catch a flight the next day.



According to the New Straits Times, the parents had attempted to return to Wuhan and were detained after they tried to book a flight to their hometown.

