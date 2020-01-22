Wuhan urges people to stay away in bid to contain China virus

BEIJING: The Chinese city at the centre of a SARS-like virus outbreak has urged people to stay away, cancelling a major Chinese New Year event, as it strives to contain a disease that has spread across the country.

The death toll from the virus, which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, has reached nine while more than 400 people have now been infected in 13 provinces and municipalities.

The disease is spreading just as hundreds of millions of people are travelling in packed trains, planes and buses across China to gather with friends and family for the Chinese New Year holiday, which starts on Saturday (Jan 25).

Passengers pass a banner about Wuhan Pneumonia at a thermal screening point in the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Wuhan's mayor Zhou Xianwang urged residents to not leave the city and visitors to avoid it so that the possibility of transmission can be reduced.

"If it's not necessary we suggest that people don't come to Wuhan," Zhou told state broadcaster CCTV.

MORE MEASURES TAKEN TO TACKLE VIRUS

Fever scanners have been set up at the city's train station and airport and officials check the temperatures of drivers at highway checkpoints, while outbound tour groups have been banned from leaving the city of 11 million people.

The National Health Commission announced measures on Wednesday to curb the spread, including disinfection and ventilation at airports and bus stations as well as inside planes and trains.

The vast majority of cases have been found in Wuhan, where a seafood market that illegally sold wild animals is the primary suspect for the outbreak.

The virus, which can be transmitted between humans and could mutate, has also infected people in other countries including the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

The Wuhan government said in a notice Tuesday that it will cancel activities during China's Chinese New Year holiday, the most important event in the Chinese calendar.

Wuhan has cancelled the annual prayer-giving at the city's Guiyuan Temple and has closed the temple - which attracted 700,000 tourists during last year's holiday.

This year, city authorities said 30,000 tourists had already booked tickets to new year celebrations and 200,000 free event coupons had been distributed.

The Wuhan New Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters said it would cancel public events that were not "necessary".

All local artistic and theatre performances have been cancelled, it said, and the museum is closed. It has also pulled plans to send opera troupes around rural areas during the holiday.

A staff member talks with a driver as he checks the body temperature of passengers at an exit of a highway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on Jan 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Tour groups leaving the city have also been cancelled.

Police are conducting spot checks for live poultry or wild animals in vehicles exiting and entering the city.

"We already know that the disease originated from a market which conducted illegal transaction of wild animals," Gao Fu, director of the Chinese centre for disease control and prevention, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This might be the cause, so the disease could be on an animal, and then passed on from this animal to a human."

DISEASE SPREADS IN ASIA

So far, the disease has been detected in the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

On Wednesday, Macau confirmed its first case of pneumonia linked to the outbreak. The patient is a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan, RTHK reported.

She was hospitalised with pneumonia and fever on Tuesday, two days after arriving in Macau via a high-speed train to Zhuhai.

Thailand on Wednesday also reported its fourth coronavirus infection. The Thai patient is a 73-year-old woman who had travelled to Wuhan and developed a fever after returning, the Public Health Ministry said. It added her condition was gradually improving.

"We can control the situation. There have not been cases of human-to-human transmission in Thailand because we detected the patients as soon as they arrived," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Two other Chinese patients had recovered and been sent home, while a third will return once tests show he is clear of the virus, Anutin said.

