China says 27 foreigners in the country have been infected with coronavirus, 2 dead

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said that 27 foreigners in the country have been infected with the coronavirus as of Monday morning (Feb 10), and two had died.

An American died on Feb 6 and a Japanese died on Feb 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Three of the cases have been discharged, he added.

Both the American and the Japanese man died in Wuhan.

Medical staff did their utmost to treat the two and Chinese officials have been in touch with their respective families, Xinhua reported Geng as saying.

China offers its deepest condolences over the deaths, the spokesperson said, adding that the country places great importance on the health and safety of all foreign nationals in Wuhan.

"The Chinese side will offer necessary assistance to the US side and the Japanese side, as well as the bereaved families," Xinhua reported Geng as saying.

The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus surged past 900 in mainland China on Monday after the hardest-hit province of Hubei reported 91 new fatalities.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,618 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.

There are now more than 39,800 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released figures from the government.



The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, before spreading across the country.

The latest data came after the WHO said the last four days had seen "some stabilising" in Hubei, but warned the figures could still "shoot up".

