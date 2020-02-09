Coronavirus death toll in China rises above 800

BEIJING: The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 803 on Sunday (Feb 9) after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.



The toll is now higher than the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-2003.



A further 2,147 cases have been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the country to 36,693.



The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the number of cases being reported daily in China is "stabilising" - but cautioned that it was too early to say if the virus has peaked.

A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died on Thursday in Wuhan, according to the US embassy.

A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

The only confirmed fatalities outside the mainland are a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed around 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan.

Other cities far from the epicentre have also taken measures to keep people indoors, limiting the number of individuals who can leave their home.

Friday's death of a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor who was punished for raising the alarm about the virus in December sparked an outpouring of grief and anger over the government's handling of the crisis.

The virus has spread to two dozen countries, prompting several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge their citizens to avoid travelling to the country. Some have recommended their citizens leave China.



Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

At least 61 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands of passengers and crew facing a two-week quarantine.

The contagion emerged in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan in December, later spreading to the rest of China and more than two dozen other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.



The number of confirmed infections in China could still grow significantly, with the health commission saying that more than 26,000 other people were "suspected" of having contracted the virus.



