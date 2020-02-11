China's Huanggang says coronavirus situation in city remains severe

BEIJING: China's Huanggang city, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is still facing a severe virus situation and a lack of medical supplies, its Communist Party boss said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Huanggang is located in the central province of Hubei near to Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak. Huanggang has recorded the second highest number of deaths from the virus after Wuhan.

Speaking at a news conference carried live on state television, Liu Xuerong said they also face a serious challenge in preventing the spread of the virus in rural areas.

"At present, the epidemic situation in our city is still very severe," Liu said. "We will seize the key window period, strengthen our pro-activeness in work, and resolutely win the fight against the epidemic."

Huanggang has recorded 2,332 confirmed cases and 52 deaths as of midnight on Feb 10, he added.

The number of fatalities from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,016 nationwide on Tuesday after 108 new deaths, including 103 in the hard-hit Hubei province.



The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Wuhan.

Many questions remain about the origin of the virus, which crossed the species barrier after emerging at a wildlife market in the central city of Wuhan in December, and is spread from person-to-person by droplets from coughing or sneezing.

China's coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world", the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.



