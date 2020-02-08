Novel coronavirus: Malaysia confirms 16th case, mother of existing patient's friend

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 16.

The latest patient is a 67-year-old Chinese tourist from Wuhan. She is the mother of another confirmed case's friend, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. Both are currently in isolation at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“She was found positive for the virus on Feb 7 and is currently being treated in the isolation ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition,” Dr Wan Azizah said at a daily news conference on the latest development of the coronavirus.

She said of the 16 positive cases, 12 are China nationals and four are Malaysians.

DISCUSSIONS WITH SINGAPORE

Dr Wan Azizah also said that Malaysia will hold discussions with Singapore on measures to protect workers from both countries.

This follows Singapore's move to raise its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level from Yellow to Orange.

“This is to look at how both countries can stop the virus from spreading further as many of our citizens work in Singapore, and vice-versa.

“I have discussed this matter with Sungai Buloh Hospital Infectious Disease Senior Consultant Dr C Suresh Kumar and we are very concerned with current developments of the infection,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) chairman, said it aims to prevent locally transmitted cases.

"We don’t want to have any cases from Malaysians to Malaysians who have not travelled to China or have contact with Chinese nationals. Those are the sporadic cases that we are trying to curb," she said, adding that there was no need to impose a blanket travel ban for all Chinese nationals.

