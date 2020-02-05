2 new cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea; man had travelled to Singapore for conference

SEOUL: South Korea has confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus, including a man who had visited Singapore last month.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that he was in Singapore for work and came into contact with a Malaysian who has since tested positive for the virus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday (Feb 5) that the 17th case, a 38-year-old Korean man, visited Singapore for a conference from Jan 18 to Jan 24.

After he became aware of a confirmed case in Malaysia, he visited a local screening centre on Tuesday, and tested positive on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Malaysian man was the country's first citizen case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in Malaysia to 10.

He was in Singapore from Jan 16 to Jan 23 for a business meeting at the Grand Hyatt Hotel that involved Chinese nationals.

On Tuesday, Singapore authorities said that they are are tracking the contacts of the Malaysian man, who developed symptoms on Jan 29 and subsequently tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Feb 3, nearly a week after he returned to Malaysia.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said it has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify the individuals who had close contact with the cases.



South Korea's 18th case, a 21-year-old Korean woman, is a daughter of the 16th confirmed case in South Korea. While in isolation, she tested positive on Wednesday.

Epidemiological investigation and contact tracing are underway, said the KCDC.

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 24,324 nationwide with 3,887 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said.

The disease is believed to have emerged in December in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals, and spread rapidly as people travelled for the Chinese New Year holiday in January.



The novel coronavirus has continued to spread with Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand on Tuesday reporting new infections that were not imported from China.

