Taiwan to suspend most flights to mainland China to control novel coronavirus

TAIPEI: Taiwan will suspend flights to most cities in mainland China from Monday (Feb 10) due to the coronavirus epidemic but those to the capital Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu will continue, the government said on Friday (Feb 7).

The suspension will be in force until Apr 29, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of flights to the special regions of Hong Kong and Macau from Taiwan will also be reduced, the centre said. Flights from the island go to about two dozen destinations in mainland China.

Travellers who arrive in Taiwan from Monday having transited through China, Hong Kong or Macau must quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, it added.

Taiwan has reported only 16 cases of coronavirus compared with more than 31,000 in China.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taiwan this week suspended entry to all mainland Chinese citizens who live in China and most visa applications for people from Hong Kong and Macau.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

