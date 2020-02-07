China coronavirus death toll rises to at least 630

BEIJING: The number of confirmed deaths in China from the new coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday (Feb 7) to at least 630 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 69 new fatalities.



In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,447 new cases in the province, where the epidemic originated.



