China coronavirus death toll rises to at least 630
BEIJING: The number of confirmed deaths in China from the new coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday (Feb 7) to at least 630 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 69 new fatalities.
In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,447 new cases in the province, where the epidemic originated.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage on the Wuhan Coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram