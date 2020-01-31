Wuhan virus death toll hits 212 in China: Government

BEIJING: The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 212 after worst-hit Hubei province reported 42 new fatalities on Friday (Jan 31).

The new figures came hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency over the deadly pathogen, which has spread to a number of countries around the world.

The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 42 to 204 as of the end of Jan 30.

There had been a further 1,220 cases detected in Hubei, taking the total to 5,806, it said.

The WHO on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly coronavirus spreading from China.



The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease, but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

The virus is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pathogen. That outbreak also began in China and eventually killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002-03.



