Coronavirus death toll surges past 700, exceeding SARS toll in China and Hong Kong
BEIJING: The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday (Feb 8) after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.
The toll is now higher than that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in mainland China and Hong Kong, where nearly 650 people died in 2002-2003.
However, the global toll for SARS remains higher at more than 770 deaths.
READ: It's too early to say coronavirus peaking in China: WHO
READ: Outrage grows over death of Chinese doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm
In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,841 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.
The total number of infections in the country is now 34,002.
Chinese authorities are still struggling to contain the outbreak despite ordering millions of people indoors in a growing number of cities, with overwhelmed hospitals struggling to treat the surging numbers of ill.
READ: Coronavirus outbreak: Singapore raises DORSCON level to Orange; schools to suspend inter-school, external activities
READ: Novel coronavirus: 3 new patients in Singapore with no China travel, link to existing cases
The contagion emerged in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan in December, later spreading to the rest of China and more than two dozen other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.
The number of confirmed infections in China could still grow significantly, with the health commission saying that more than 26,000 other people were "suspected" of having contracted the virus.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage on the novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram