Coronavirus death toll surges past 700, exceeding SARS toll in China and Hong Kong

BEIJING: The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 717 on Saturday (Feb 8) after hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

The toll is now higher than that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus in mainland China and Hong Kong, where nearly 650 people died in 2002-2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the global toll for SARS remains higher at more than 770 deaths.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,841 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of infections in the country is now 34,002.

Chinese authorities are still struggling to contain the outbreak despite ordering millions of people indoors in a growing number of cities, with overwhelmed hospitals struggling to treat the surging numbers of ill.



The contagion emerged in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan in December, later spreading to the rest of China and more than two dozen other countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.



The number of confirmed infections in China could still grow significantly, with the health commission saying that more than 26,000 other people were "suspected" of having contracted the virus.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram