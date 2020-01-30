China's Hubei says Wuhan virus deaths rise to 162 in province

WUHAN, Hubei: The health commission for Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, said on Thursday (Jan 30) that deaths in the province from the disease had risen by 37 to 162 as of the end of Jan 29.

There had been a further 1,032 cases detected in Hubei, taking the total to 4,586, it said.

Foreign governments have been flying their citizens out of the area, as the number of deaths jumped and the World Health Organization has voiced "grave concern" about person-to-person spread in three other countries.

More than 50 million people have been locked down in and around Wuhan, the central industrial city where the outbreak first began, in a bid by authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to other cities in China and to other countries.

While some experts believe the new strain, known as "2019-nCoV", is not as deadly as SARS, alarm has grown over its rapid spread and many unknown attributes, such as how lethal it is.

Like other respiratory infections, it is spread by droplets from coughs and sneezes, with an incubation time between one and 14 days. There are signs it may spread before symptoms show.

