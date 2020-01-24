Beijing to close section of Great Wall, other tourist sites

BEIJING: China announced Friday (Jan 24) it will close a section of the Great Wall and other famous Beijing landmarks to control the spread of a deadly virus that has infected hundreds of people across the country.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda will also be closed from Saturday, the authority that oversees the sites said, while the Bird's Nest stadium closed Friday, in order to "prevent and control" the spread of the virus.

Shanghai Disneyland said on its website it would temporarily close from Saturday "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety" of its guests and staff.​​​​​​​



Disney opened its US$5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai in June 2016, its sixth amusement park and third in Asia.



China sealed off millions more people near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, shutting down public transport in at least 10 cities in an unprecedented quarantine effort as the death toll climbed to 26.



The virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan has now infected 830 people, the national health commission said.

Of the cases in China so far, 177 are in serious condition. Authorities were also examining 1,072 suspected cases.

