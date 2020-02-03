Novel coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces suspension of 10 border crossings with mainland China

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Monday (Feb 3) the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.

Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland. She has said that closing the entire border would be "inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory".

She also said that the city faces a shortage of masks, an issue that cannot be solved in a short period of time.

The announcement comes hours after hundreds of medical workers went on strike to demand that the government close the border with the mainland.

The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA), which has about 18,000 members, said 2,400 workers took part in the strike, despite calls by the government for medical workers not to.



Lam called the strike "extremely mean", saying that it put patients at risk.

Hong Kong has 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which emerged in central China in December and has killed more than 360 people there.

Residents have emptied shelves in major supermarkets in Hong Kong, stockpiling meat, rice and cleaning products as fears escalate over the coronavirus outbreak.

About 90 per cent of the city's food is imported, with the bulk coming from the mainland, according to official data.

The coronavirus is expected to pile pressure on the city's economy, which sank into recession in the third quarter as the often violent protests scared away tourists and took a heavy toll on retailers.

