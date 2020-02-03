Novel coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces suspension of 10 border crossings with mainland China

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong on Jan 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Monday (Feb 3) the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.

Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland. She has said that closing the entire border would be "inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory".

The announcement comes hours after hundreds of medical workers went on strike to demand that the government close the border with the mainland.

