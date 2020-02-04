Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death

HONG KONG: A man has died in Hong Kong from the novel coronavirus, the city's first fatality from the deadly virus and the second outside mainland China, local media reported.



The 39-year-old patient, who was being treated at a hospital after being infected, died of sudden heart failure, reports said on Tuesday (Feb 4).



Hospital authorities said he had been suffering from an "underlying illness" and had visited Wuhan on Jan 21 before returning to Hong Kong two days later.



The patient was the 13th confirmed case of coronavirus in Hong Kong and was diagnosed on Jan 31, news website HK01 said.



Details will be announced at a press conference of the Department of Health and the Hospital Authority on Tuesday afternoon, the report added.



Hong Kong has 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one that was transmitted locally.



The city is the second place outside of mainland China to report a death related to the virus.



The Philippines on Sunday confirmed the death of a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Monday the suspension of 10 border crossings out of 13 with the mainland in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.



The remaining border crossings are the international airport, the bridge connecting the city to Macau and the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai as well as Shenzhen Bay Port in the north.



Lam has rejected calls to shut the entire border, saying such a move would be "inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory".



Passengers wear face masks as they arrive to the Lo Wu MTR station, before the closing of the Lo Wu border following the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong, China, Feb 3, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Lam's announcement came several hours after more than 2,500 workers from the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance went on strike to call for the border to be shut and better protection for hospital staff, among other demands.



Fears of the coronavirus caused panic-stricken residents to empty shelves in major supermarkets across Hong Kong, with many stockpiling food and other necessities such as soap and face masks



The rush to procure food in the city of 7.4 million people is unprecedented, residents say, describing it as far worse than the panic during the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).



Hong Kong has said that it will use prison labour to help boost dwindling stocks of face masks, as panic buying and snaking queues outside pharmacies have led to a shortage.

Hong Kong's prisons have a labour programme for inmates, including the production of surgical masks for hospitals and government workers.



The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities on Tuesday. There was also a sharp increase in confirmed infections with 3,235 new cases, putting the national total at more than 20,400.

The death toll in mainland China now surpasses the number of fatalities from its SARS crisis two decades ago.



