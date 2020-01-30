India reports its first case of Wuhan virus

BENGALURU: India said on Thursday (Jan 30) a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for the Wuhan virus, the first case in the country.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

A senior Indian government official said bringing Indian nationals home from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was not the best option due to the risk of infection.

This week, India readied a state-carrier aeroplane to travel to Wuhan but was waiting for the nod from Chinese authorities, who were trying to sequence the evacuation process.

Increased pressure from the citizens, mostly students and their parents, had forced the government to keep an aircraft on standby, the official added.

"Only those nationals who don't have the virus will be airlifted, they will be brought into a quarantine facility outside Delhi," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Demands from Indian nationals intensified after countries such as the United States and Japan began pulling out their citizens.



The new coronavirus, which started in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has spread to more than 10 other countries including Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, the United States, France and Australia.

In China, at least 170 people have died from the disease and more than 7,700 people have been infected with the virus.



