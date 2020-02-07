Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan have new coronavirus

TOKYO: Another 41 people onboard a cruise liner off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Thursday.

The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.



Japanese authorities have tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, tested positive for the virus.

"The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive," Kato told reporters.

"Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that.

"In total, out of 273 specimens, 61 tested positive," he added.

There are more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship, which has been off Japan's coast since Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until Feb 19.

Twenty people who were earlier diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the vessel and taken to hospitals.



Tokyo has evacuated more than 500 Japanese citizens from Wuhan, and attracted some criticism for its relatively loose quarantine approach.



There have been several incidences of apparent person-to-person transmission in Japan, including a tour guide and bus driver who contracted the virus after coming into contact with visitors from Wuhan.

Neither had visited China in recent months.



