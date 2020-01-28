Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus: Minister
TOKYO: Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said a person in Japan who had not visited Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Tuesday (Jan 28).
The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, Kyodo said.
Health Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
