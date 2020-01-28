Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus: Minister

TOKYO: Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said a person in Japan who had not visited Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, Kyodo said.

Japan’s Health Minister confirms 2 more cases of patients with new #coronavirus in the country. For the first time there’s one who never went to #Wuhan A bus driver for a tour from #Wuhan — michiyo ishida (@MichiyoCNA) January 28, 2020

Health Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus