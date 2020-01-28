Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus: Minister

Asia

Person in Japan who has not visited Wuhan contracts coronavirus: Minister

Japan people wearing masks Wuhan virus
Pedestrians wearing protective masks to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, walk on a street in Tokyo's Ginza area on Jan 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU) 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said a person in Japan who had not visited Wuhan has contracted the new coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Tuesday (Jan 28). 

The infected person is a tour bus driver in his 60s in the city of Nara, Kyodo said.

READ: Japan confirms third case of Wuhan virus

Health Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

MORE: Our coverage on the Wuhan virus and its developments

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus

Source: Reuters/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark