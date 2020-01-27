Macau to deny entry to visitors from Hubei unless they can show they are free of Wuhan virus

BEIJING: Macau said on Monday (Jan 27) it will deny entry to visitors from China's Hubei province or those who visited the province 14 days prior to arrival unless they can provide documentation showing they are not infected with the virus that broke out in the province.

Macau's government also said it is banning anyone who had been to Hubei province within 14 days of their arrival in the island from the premises of the city's casinos.



Advertisement

Advertisement

HONG KONG AUTHORITIES TAKE ACTION

This move comes a day after Hong Kong authorities barred residents of the Hubei province from entering the city.

The ban in Hong Kong includes those who have been in the province in the past 14 days but excludes Hong Kong citizens. So far, there are eight confirmed cases of the virus in the city.



Advertisement

Advertisement

As fears about the virus outbreak intensify, calls have grown for Hong Kong's government to close the financial hub's border with mainland China to minimise the risk of infection.



Hong Kong authorities have so far refused to categorically block the flow of visitors from mainland China across several land border crossings. Direct train and flight connections to and from Wuhan have been suspended.

Health authorities on Sunday afternoon said 107 people were under quarantine, and there were 77 suspected cases.



MONGOLIA CLOSES CHINA BORDER

In an effort to halt the spread of the deadly virus, Mongolia has closed its border crossing with China to cars and pedestrians and shut schools.

"Pedestrians and cars are prohibited to cross the Chinese border," said Vice Prime Minister Enkhtuvishin Ulziisaikhan on Sunday, saying the schools and universities would stay shut until Mar 2, along with other public places.



The death toll in China rose to 81 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in China rose about 30 per cent to more than 2,700, about half of them in Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan.



Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram



Full coverage: https://cna.asia/wuhan-virus