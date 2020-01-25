Wuhan virus: Malaysia confirms first 3 cases; all patients related to Chinese national who was Singapore's first case

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Saturday (Jan 25) said it had confirmed three cases of coronavirus infection, the first in the Southeast Asian country.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the three individuals infected were related to the 66-year-old man that was confirmed by Singaporean health authorities to have tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The newly identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, which has been deadly in some cases. It is still too early to know just how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

On Friday, Malaysia’s Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye said eight Chinese nationals who were in close contact with the first person to test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore had entered Malaysia and were being quarantined in a hotel in Johor Bahru.

More to follow.

Advertisement