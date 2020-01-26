Malaysia reports fourth confirmed case of Wuhan virus

KUALA LUMPUR: A fourth confirmed case of Wuhan virus in Malaysia was announced on Saturday (Jan 25) night.



The case is unrelated to the three announced earlier in the day, said Malaysian authorities in a news release.



The fourth patient is a 40-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.



He arrived in Johor Bahru on Jan 22 after travelling by bus from Singapore. The bus carried 17 tourists including the man’s wife and child, authorities said.



He developed a fever on Jan 23 and went to a nearby hospital the next day.



The national Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre received a report on Saturday that the man had tested positive for the new coronavirus.



The man still suffered a fever and coughing, but was stable.



An investigation of the man’s fellow travellers on the bus found they were asymptomatic. They have been isolated pending further tests.

