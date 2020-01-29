Malaysia confirms 3 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more cases of a new coronavirus have been reported in Malaysia, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.

All seven cases involve Chinese nationals, the country's Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The new cases include a four-year-old child, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two previously confirmed cases.

The child is being treated at a hospital in Langkawi, while the man is being treated at a hospital in Johor Bahru.

The authorities are still waiting for the lab results of one case, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia's health ministry has always ensured that preparedness and response towards a disease outbreak would be implemented quickly and efficiently, he said, adding that existing capabilities are being enhanced to tackle the coronavirus infections.

The virus, which first started in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has since spread to more than 10 other areas including as far afield as the United States, France and Australia.



Malaysia has stepped up screening checks and all entry points into the country and temporarily suspended the granting of visas for all residents from China's Hubei province.

In China, more than 100 people have died and more than 4,000 people have been infected with the virus.

